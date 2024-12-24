New Delhi, December 24: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it recorded the highest net wireless subscriber additions in October, adding 1.93 million mobile subscribers during the month, thus reflecting steady growth amid a shifting telecom landscape.

The company said it remains committed to supporting India’s digital growth and providing robust connectivity solutions. As per latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, the telecom service provider added 1,928,263 wireless users in October, marking a significant milestone. On the other hand, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea reported subscriber losses of 3.76 million and 1.98 million, respectively. State-run BSNL added 501,224 users while MTNL saw a marginal decline of 2,273 users in October. Airtel Launches India’s 1st AI-Powered Network-Based Spam Detection Solution, Will Alert Customers About Spam Calls and SMSes in Real-Time.

The total wireless user base in India fell slightly by 0.29 per cent, decreasing from 1,153.72 million in September to 1,150.42 million in October, as per the TRAI data. When it comes to machine-to-machine (M2M) connections, Airtel holds the largest market share at 51.82 per cent with 29.08 million connections, followed by Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio.

On the visitor location register (VLR) performance, Airtel achieved a 99.48 per cent active subscriber rate, the highest among telecom operators, underlining network reliability and quality. “Airtel continues to focus on delivering a high-quality network experience and innovative services that meet evolving customer needs,” said the company.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel said it has flagged 8 billion spam calls and 800 million spam SMSes within two and a half months of launching its AI-powered, spam-fighting solution. The AI-powered network has successfully identified close to 1 million spammers every day, the company said in a statement. Airtel AI-Powered Solution Flags 8 Billion Spam Calls, 800 Million Spam SMSes Within 2.5 Months.

The telecom regulator had asked operators to stop spam calls and messages and comply with its direction regarding the whitelisting of URLs, APKs and OTT links. In this regard, Airtel in September launched an AI-powered spam detection solution that would alert customers in real time about suspected spam calls and SMSes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).