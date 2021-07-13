Meet Sean B. McCarthy, the founder, and owner of Scale Social. It is a one-stop shop for all social media growth needs. The team at Scale Social includes experts who have experience across all verticals. They service both creators and businesses alike.

About Sean B. McCarthy

Sean is 32 years old and was born in Dallas, Texas, USA. He was grown up in the Denver, Colorado Suburbs. Sean attended the University of Colorado and obtained a bachelor's degree in the field of Arts. Before During this time, he started McCarthy Entertainment Group and quickly scaled the business into one of the most recognized event production and full-service marketing agencies in the Midwest.

The success of McCarthy Entertainment Group

Sean's business soon started operating in cities across the nation, such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Scottsdale, and more. McCarthy Entertainment Group was most known for its event production and marketing efforts. It helped launch multiple venues, build yearly festivals with thousands of attendees and produce large-scale events across the nation. Sean went on to work within various roles in the entertainment industry ranging from director of operations and marketing to C-level for some of the nation's top venues.

McCarthy's idea behind Scale Social

Taking all things entertainment and the platforms that come with them, Sean wanted to build a business that helps others grow their online presence as he did his. In late 2020, he started working on a unique concept to grow businesses and creator social media platforms. The company is called Scale Social and has a proprietary system to cater to B2B and B2C networks. I'm keeping the door open to any new ventures and looking forward to scaling my current businesses.' says Sean McCarthy.

Working procedure of Scale Social

Sean and his team have created a proprietary system. The system analyses the past performance of the client to bring a customized solution to ensure success. They also consider the unique goals that the client wants to achieve. 'Whether you're just starting or an experienced pro, we have a solution to help scale your social.' marks Sean. Whether someone has ten followers or 10,000 followers, the company has a package to meet their needs and help them achieve their goals. McCarthy says that this is something they have been working on for a year and plan to launch fully in the next 30-60 days. They also have a brand new site, customer portal, and back end that make customers' experience seamless.