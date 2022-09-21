Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will commence at midnight for Prime Members. The sale will be live for all on September 23, 2022. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale will bring huge discounts and exciting offers across categories including smartphones, electronic gadgets, beauty products and more. The e-commerce company has partnered with SBI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount using credit and debit cards. In this article, we have listed down the early deals revealed by Amazon on smartphones. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale To Begin on September 23.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G will be offered at an effective price of Rs 52,999. This deal is claimed as the biggest deal of the year by Amazon. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M32 will be available at Rs 19,999, Rs 11,999 and Rs 10,499, respectively.

Choose the correct answer and stand a chance to Rs 5000 APAY balance#India'sFirstColorChangingMobile#TecnoCamonMondrian Buy Now - https://t.co/2KXfX39YLu Use #TecnoCamon19ProOnAmazonSpecials #AmazonGreatIndianFestival to win pic.twitter.com/iMGtDABABi — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 21, 2022

iQOO X6 Lite 5G will be offered at Rs 11,499, whereas iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, Neo 6 5G, iQOO 9 5G will be listed at Rs 17,990, Rs 25,999 and Rs 33,990, respectively. Redmi smartphones such as Note 11, 10 Prime, A1, K50i 5G, Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be sold at Rs 10,799, Rs 9,450, Rs 5,850, Rs 19,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

In addition to this, OnePlus smartphones, Apple iPhone 12, Tecno mobiles and Realme devices will be offered at a discount price. Amazon India will also offer no-cost EMI, extended warranty, free screen replacement and an exchange offer apart from the instant 10 percent SBI discount.

