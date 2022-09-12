Amazon, the e-commerce platform, will host its Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on September 23. Amazon has not announced the end date of the same. So just like every year, we can expect the sale to be live till Diwali 2022, which falls on October 24. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on its website, revealing products that will be offered at a discount. The Kickstarter deals are currently live on the Amazon India website. Amazon and Alibaba Among Companies Who Missed Tax Registration Deadline in Indonesia.

The Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is sponsored by Samsung Galaxy M and iQOO. The e-commerce company has partnered with SBI and SBI card owners to offer a 10 percent discount using bank credit and debit cards. As usual Prime Members will get access to the deals and discounts available during the sale.

#AmazonGreatIndianFestival sale brings you top deals on top brands with No cost EMI on Debit and Credit cards. . .#ComingSoon #AmazonSeLiya pic.twitter.com/SICDQUMF6Z — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 11, 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale will bring discounts on electronic items, smartphones from companies like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, Tecno, Xiaomi, Redmi and more. In addition to this, newly launched smartphones such as Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iPhone 14 Series, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and more are teased by Amazon to be available during the Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale.

