New Delhi, May 23 : An Amazon employee who was laid off in January has now returned to the company, as the tech giant hires her back in a senior role only after four months. Paige Cipriani has returned as the Product Marketing Manager, Social Marketing at Amazon in the US.

Taking to Linkedin, Cipriani wrote, "I am so happy to announce that on Monday I started back at Amazon on the Social Marketing team, the same team I was on before being laid off in January. I was re-hired, as a Product Marketing Manager, in a newly opened position so will be focusing on a different line of business than before". Apple Hiring! Apple Recruiting Professionals in Generative AI Space, Set To Join AI Battle With Its Own Chatbot To Rival ChatGPT and Bard.

"I feel so thankful to be back on such a great team and am looking forward to what this new (yet familiar) journey holds," she added. In January, Cipriani shared, she was amongst the 18,000 employees affected by the Amazon layoffs.

"Unfortunately, yesterday I woke up to the news that I was one of 18,000 employees laid off from Amazon. It is incredibly hard and I am still trying to process it all," she wrote on LinkedIn in January. Apple iPhone 16 To Look Reminiscent of iPhone 12 With Vertically Stacked Cameras Say Latest Speculations.

Meanwhile, Amazon India has laid off around 400-500 employees from its Cloud division AWS as well as People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) or HR and support verticals. The downsizing in the country was part of the 9,000 layoffs announcement in March by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, according to sources.

