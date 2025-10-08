Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu said that the company would turn off cloud storage in the Arattai app to offer end-to-end encryption for chats. E2EE keeps data on the device without requiring cloud storage unless users need to back up, he added. With this, he said that local on-device data storage would help Zoho lower costs and serve users better. Sridhar Vembu said, "In case of backup, the encrypted device data is backed up, but no server-level features are provided (unlike Zoho Cliq, see below). Zoho Cliq, from which Arattai started, keeps data in cloud storage because business users and admins need search, filtering, archiving, integration, and other functions." He added that turning off cloud storage for Arattai was just part of testing and would be rolled out in November. Arattai App to Integrate Zoho Pay Soon, Allowing Users to Make Payment Right from Messaging App, Confirms Sridhar Vembu.

We Are Turning Off Cloud Storage in Arattai To Offer E2EE: Sridhar Vembu

End to end encryption keeps that data on the device only (no cloud storage, unless a backup is specified). So it is actually easier on our servers and lowers our cost to serve users. In case of back up, the encrypted device data is backed up but no server level features are… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 8, 2025

