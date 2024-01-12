Cupertino, January 11: Apple has announced to appoint Dr Wanda Austin, former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, on its board of directors. Al Gore, who has served since 2003, and James Bell, who joined in 2015, will both retire from Apple’s board this year. Dr Austin brings decades of science and technology experience to her role, and has a significant track record of advancing innovation and shaping corporate strategy.

"Austin has spent decades advancing technology on behalf of humanity, and we're thrilled to welcome her to Apple's board of directors," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "She's an extraordinary leader, and her invaluable experience and expertise will support our mission of leaving the world better than we found it," he added.

As president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, Dr Austin led an organisation dedicated to supporting the U.S. space programme and expanding opportunities for future exploration. She was the first woman and the first African American to hold the position.

“Like Apple, I’ve always believed in the power of innovation to improve lives, support human potential, and shape a better future,” said Dr Austin. “I’m honoured to join Apple’s board of directors, and I look forward to being part of a company that’s always creating new ways to empower people all over the world.”

