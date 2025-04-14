Cupertino, April 14: Apple is planning a major overhaul in its upcoming iPadOS 19 update. The Apple iPadOS 19 update is expected to improve the multitasking experience of users and boost productivity. This year, the tech giant is set to introduce iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus (iPhone 17 Air) iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 17 Ultra. iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 will both have major changes in the user interface this year.

Apple is reportedly working on improving the experience of iPad users and bring them new capabilities with the operating system. Several new Apple iPads were launched last year with M4 chipset and they will start receiving the iPadOS 19 update soon with better features and improvements. According to the reports, the iOS 19 update will be showcased during the WWDC 2025 (Worldwide Developers Conference 2025) event starting from June 9, 2025. OpenAI Planning To Launch New AI Models This Week, Full o3, o4-Mini, GPT 4.1, GPT 4.1 Nano and GPT 4.1 Mini Expected: Report.

iPad models have offered similar features as iOS 19 but with bigger screens. The recent upgrade in the iPad models and hardware capabilities reportedly left behind its software. Since iPad users wish for more features, Apple may start listening to their demands and offer multitasking capabilities that will lead to more productivity. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches DeeperSearch on Grok iOS App, Working on Google Drive Integration on Web Version.

Reports suggested that Apple was trying to revamp the iPadOS 19 and make it more like the Mac operating system. The reports previously hinted that the visual differences of each operating system, including iOS, iPadOS and Mac, will be minimised and be more cohesive. The tech giant is reportedly planning to make the UI (User Interface) more like visionOS. Previously, a video leaked showing the possible design changes in the operating system, to which fans had mixed reactions. Some liked the renders showing changes in the icons and the camera app with pill-shaped bars, but others wished Apple could do more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).