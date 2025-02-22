Mumbai, February 22: The Infinix Note 50 Series is expected to launch soon in India. It is expected to have a better design, specifications, and features than the Infinix Note 40 series launched in June 2024. The series is expected to include the following models: Infinix Note 50, Infinix Note 50X, Infinix Note 50 Pro, and Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the launch date of this new Infinix Note 50 series for other countries.

Infinix confirmed that its Note 50 series will be launched on March 3, 2025, via its Indonesia account on social media. The company also shared a teaser showing the bits of the design, particularly the rear camera module. The design showed that the camera placement would be different than the predecessor; however, the edges would continue the same round-shaped design. iPhone 16e With A18 Chip, Better Battery Life Launched by Apple; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

Infinix Note 50 Series Smartphones Launching on March 3, 2025

Infinix Note 50 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Infinix Note 50 series teaser only showed the camera design without revealing many details. The company hinted that the device would be launched with several powerful AI tools. According to reports, the smartphone series is expected to include a 6.78-inch curved 3D AMOLED display offering up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to boast a 108 MP primary camera on the rear paired with a 2MP secondary shooter and 32 MP selfie camera.

The Infinix Note 50 series may include a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast-charging speed. Other features suggested by the reports may include NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 9mm thin design. These specifications could be different for Infinix Note 50, Infinix Note 50X, Infinix Note 50 Pro, and Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus models. Vivo T4x 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Infinix Note 50 series was launched in the INR 15,000 to INR 25,000 price range. So, this year, the company may continue offering its next-gen smartphones in the same bracket. So far, the Indonesia launch date has been announced, and there is no confirmation of when the company may release these models in India.

