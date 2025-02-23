Samsung Galaxy M16 and Samsung Galaxy M06 will be launched in India soon, with upgraded features and specifications. Samsung India announced the launch of these new smartphones with dual and triple camera design. It is expected that Galaxy M16 will launch with MediaTek or Exynos SoC, 4GB/6GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a 6.7-inch display. The Galaxy M06 is expected to have a MediaTek Helio processor, 4GB RAM, a 6,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display , and a dual camera on the rear. Both the devices will support 5G. Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Launch on March 4: From Specifications to Features and Price Range, Here’s Everything To Expect,

Samsung Galaxy M16, Samsung Galaxy M06 Coming Soon

Prepare to witness the true Monster power that can't be beaten. Stay tuned to know more. #CantBeatTheMonster #GalaxyM06 5G #GalaxyM16 5G #Samsung pic.twitter.com/Vtwo0MXMIE — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)