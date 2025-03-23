Cupertino, March 23: Apple is set to launch its new iOS 19 with several new features, bug fixes, and improvements. iOS 18 introduced Apple Intelligence features for several iPhones and offered a firsthand experience of Apple's AI. However, some felt that improvements were still needed to offer a better experience to all Apple users. iOS 19 may introduce several features; however, a few will be highlighted the most.

Apple has yet to roll out the iOS 18.4 update for eligible smartphones. Apple is expected to release the final update in April 2025. According to rumours, it may be rolled out as early as April 1 or released in the following days. However, there is no official information about the iOS 18.4 release date. iPhone 18 Launch: Apple’s iPhone 17 Successor To Feature A20 Chipset With TSMC’s 2nm Technology, Offer Big Performance Upgrades, Say Reports.

iOS 19 Release Date, Features List

Apple may introduce its highly anticipated iOS 19 final update around September 2025, the same month it may launch the iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (iPhone 17 Plus), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Ultra (iPhone 17 Pro Max). The following are the major changes expected in the iOS 19 update coming this year.

Revamped Siri With More Personalisation

Apple was expected to introduce its iOS 19 with revamped Siri or more personalised Siri. However, the tech giant delayed its launch to 2026. Reports said that this meant that Apple's personalised Siri with major improvements would be launched in a later update, such as iOS 19.4. However, Apple may still introduce an early version this year, around September.

vision-OS Like Camera App Upgrades

Apple may introduce a redesigned camera app with a visionOS-like interface. It is expected to include translucent menus, a larger viewfinder, and more. Major interface changes similar to VisionOS could also occur in Apps, notifications, and other areas.

AirPods Live Translate

The company may introduce a live translation feature compatible with AirPods. The iOS 19 update would reportedly get a live translation feature via a firmware update. According to reports, the feature would work similarly to Google's Live Translate feature and also have more improvements in the Apple Translate App. Foldable iPhone Launch: Apple Expected To Introduce First-Ever Foldable Smartphone With Liquid Metal Hinges, Say Reports.

In addition to the above feature, the iOS 19 update is expected to introduce end-to-end encryption support for RCS. Apple said that support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages would be available for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

