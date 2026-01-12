Mumbai, January 12: Apple is significantly expanding its smartphone development pipeline, with reports indicating that the company is currently working on seven distinct iPhone variants. According to a report, the tech giant is moving beyond its traditional four-model annual release cycle to include experimental form factors and specialised anniversary editions. The upcoming lineup reportedly includes the long-rumoured "iPhone Fold," a redesigned "iPhone Air 2," and a "iPhone 20" intended to mark two decades since the original device's debut.

This strategic shift follows the recent introduction of the iPhone Air, which brought Apple's active flagship sales to five models. The proposed expansion marks a departure from Apple’s historical hardware strategy, suggesting a more aggressive approach to market segmentation. By diversifying its portfolio, Apple appears to be targeting both the ultra-premium foldable market and the cost-conscious entry-level segment simultaneously. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India.

Spring Launch for iPhone 18 and Model Upgrades

In a significant change to its release schedule, Apple is reportedly planning to announce the base iPhone 18 in the spring of 2026, rather than during its traditional September event. While the iPhone 18 remains a core product, the report suggests some cost-saving measures, such as the removal of haptic feedback and touch sensing from the camera capture button. This adjustment aims to keep the base model price competitive while reserving advanced tactile features for the Pro series.

For the entry-level segment, the iPhone 17e is expected to offer an incremental upgrade over the current 16e. A notable addition to this model will be magnetic wireless charging, a feature that was missing from previous budget iterations. Looking further ahead, the report also identifies the iPhone 18e as a future successor, though specific technical details regarding that device remain limited at this stage.

Apple iPhone Fold and iPhone 20

The most anticipated additions to the lineup are the iPhone Fold and the iPhone 20. The "iPhone 20" is described as a "mythical" 20th-anniversary project that aims to achieve a true all-screen design, potentially eliminating the remaining bezels and notch areas. This device is expected to serve as a showcase for Apple’s most advanced display and under-screen sensor technologies, mirroring the impact of the iPhone X launch in 2017.

Redesigned iPhone Air 2

The iPhone Air 2 is also undergoing a major overhaul, though it is not expected to arrive until the spring of 2027. This timeline suggests that 2026 may not see a new "Air" branded phone. The second-generation Air is rumoured to feature a significant redesign that could include a second camera lens and a more accessible price point. This would position the Air 2 as a mid-tier alternative for users seeking a slim aesthetic without the full cost of a Pro Max model.

Future of Apple iPhone Lineup

The expansion of the iPhone family to seven variants reflects the increasing maturity of the smartphone market, where manufacturers must offer a wider variety of sizes and prices to maintain growth. With the inclusion of the Snapdragon-powered competition and emerging AI hardware, Apple’s decision to develop a foldable and an anniversary edition highlights its commitment to maintaining leadership in the premium hardware sector. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch in 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

As Apple continues to test these seven variants, the final commercial names and release dates may shift based on supply chain readiness and technological hurdles. However, the current roadmap indicates that the next two years will represent one of the most transformative periods for the iPhone since its inception in 2007.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Information), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

