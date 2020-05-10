Apple iPhone SE 2020 Listed on Flipkart; Online Sale in India Soon

Apple iPhone SE 2020 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple, the Cupertino-based technology giant globally launched its affordable iPhone SE 2020 last month. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is finally coming to the Indian market, as a teaser image of the device has been listed on Flipkart website. This means Apple's affordable iPhone SE 2020 will be available for sale in India soon and it will be retailed online exclusively via Flipkart. Going by the teaser image listed on the e-commerce site, it mentions the iPhone SE 2020 is 'Coming Soon' to the platform. The e-retailer also have added a 'Notify Me' button where interested customers will get notified regarding updates of iPhone SE 2020. Apple WWDC 2020 Event To Be Hosted Virtually From June 22; iOS 14 Expected For iPhones.

This teaser comes around a month later when the American tech giant officially launched the smartphone. It is important to note that Apple has already revealed the variants and prices for the iPhone SE 2020.

The listing initially appeared on the Flipkart mobile app under the 'Mobiles' section. The listing mentioned that the Apple iPhone SE 2020 will be a Flipkart Unique product. This means the smartphone will be retailed online exclusively via Flipkart. And, it will not be listed on other e-commerce platforms. The company hasn't revealed an exact date for the sale. This could be because of the uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus outbreak resulting in lockdown situations across the country. It is important to note that Flipkart is only delivering essential items in the Orange and Green zones throughout the country.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 sports a similar design that to the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a top of the line hardware already seen on the iPhone 11 series. The 64GB variant of iPhone SE costs Rs 42,500 whereas the 128GB version is priced at Rs 47,800. The top-end model with 256GB of internal storage retails at Rs 58,300. The customers can choose three colour options for the iPhone SE 2020 as it comes in (RED), Black, and White shades.