Mumbai, January 8: Apple Vision Pro is a highly anticipated mixed-reality headset to be launched in 2024. It was first introduced by Apple during WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) in 2023. The first launch of the Apple Vision Pro is set to be in the United States as early as possible as the iPhone 16 series is yet months away and recently, Apple Smartwatches were banned in US.

As per the report by Bloomberg, Apple faces challenges catching up to AI, dealing with Apple stores and more. Amid these challenges, the report suggested that the tech giant may launch its Vision Pro headset sooner than expected. The report claims that Apple has begun shipping in "small quantities" to warehouses. From the warehouse, it will be made available to the US stores. iPhone 16 Pro Update: Apple’s Upcoming iPhone To Feature ‘A18 Pro Chip’, ‘Brighter OLED Display’ and More, Says Report.

Apple is also gearing up to introduce its next iPhone 16 series globally in 2024. So, the company may rush its plans to launch the Apple Vision Pro ahead of schedule. Bloomberg's report further claimed that, unlike Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, and Google, Apple is behind in the race for Generative AI. The report said that the Vision Pro will not show any sign of being Apple's "real revenue driver" in the first year or more.

The report also added that the iPhone 16 series will not be a "compelling upgrade" over the current models as the changes will be minimal. The company's marketer will reportedly find ways to make the screen bigger as it would be a great innovation in the iPhone since the first model was announced over a decade ago. Apple Batterygate Case: Tech Giant Begins Sending ‘Batterygate’ Settlement Payments to iPhone Users, Agrees To Pay Up to USD 500 Million in Total.

The report by Bloomberg mentioned that there will be smaller announcement and launches related to Mixed Reality headsets and artificial intelligence at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12. During the conference, tech giants like Google, Apple and others may announce and launch many devices. The report even claimed that the Apple employees have been undergoing secret product training, flying to Cupertino for a new product, which will likely be the Apple Vision Pro.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2024 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).