Mumbai, January 8: Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is a highly anticipated smartphone to be launched in 2024. The iPhone 16 series is surrounded by many rumours about the specifications and features. The reports say Apple's next iPhone 16 series is expected to have a large screen, battery, powerful chipset and AI features in its upcoming models. A new chip will power the successor of the 2023's iPhone 15 series and likely be launched with significant changes in the design.

According to the reports, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Also, the devices are expected to sport Wi-Fi 7 support, 149.6mm and 163.0mm height and 8.25mm thickness, respectively. The devices were also rumoured to have 71.45mm and 77.58mm width. As per the latest information, the iPhone 16 Pro model will likely have more features. ASUS ROG Phone 8 With ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC’ To Launch on January 8: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Details.

Apple iPhone 16 Expected Specs and Features:

Here's what to expect on the iPhone 16 Pro 😶‍🌫️ pic.twitter.com/nKX8O9SeNN — Apple Intro (@appleintro) January 7, 2024

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected):

According to a post on X by Apple Intro (@appleintro), the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro model will have new, brighter OLED panels, upgraded microphones, and a new battery design. The X post further highlights that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a solid-state button and a new 'Capture' button. The 6.3-inch model of the device is expected to have a 5X telephoto, and the device is expected to have a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For performance, Apple may use its rumoured A18 Pro chip to deliver powerful performance and the latest features. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Set To Launch in India on February; Check Expected Specifications and Price Details.

The iPhone 16 Pro may have the same 'Dynamic Island' feature for notifications and alerts. Besides, the next iPhone 16 devices will likely offer powerful AI features for the users. The launch of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is still months to go; however, the device has been rumoured to feature major design changes and introduce a more user-friendly and long-lasting design, frame, and camera setup. However, no updates are confirmed on the upcoming iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and other models. Apple has yet to announce more features and details of its following device lineup.

