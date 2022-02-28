Asus India has officially launched the 8z smartphone today in India. The handset was launched in Europe and Taiwan as ZenFone 8 last year, and today, the 8z phone has debuted in the Indian market. Asus 8z is priced at Rs 42,000 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. The handset will go on sale on March 7, 2022, at 12 noon via Flipkart. Asus 8z To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Asus 8z runs on Android 11 based ZenUI 8 custom skin. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G paired with Adreno 660 GPU and coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The #ASUS8z is finally here after much anticipation! This #BigOnPerformanceCompactInSize device goes on sale on 7th March at 12 PM only on @Flipkart. Embrace a compact yet durable smartphone at just ₹42,999. Know more: https://t.co/ivF1jVQQzN pic.twitter.com/BGdFIxdNbU — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 28, 2022

The handset features a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For photography, the device gets a 64MP primary camera with a Sony IMX 686 sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 12MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. The Asus 8z smartphone also gets a dual Cirrus Logic CS35L45 amplifier, triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom & ASUS Noise Reduction Technology, and FM Radio. The device comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and quick charge 4 support.

