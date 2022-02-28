Asus India will officially launch the 8z smartphone today in the country. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Asus India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Asus 8z India Launch Confirmed for February 28, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

Asus 8z is likely to sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. For photography, it might come with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP selfie snapper.

With its sleek form & powerful performance, Dhanshree Verma could not find a more perfect partner for her active lifestyle than the #ASUS8z. Join us for its launch on 28 Feb, 12PM. Set a reminder: https://t.co/S7fTt4PFBz#BigOnPerformanceCompactInSize #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/TxtW4AUQdr — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 27, 2022

Asus 8z is said to come with Hi-Res Audio, triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom, Asus Noise Reduction Technology, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Dirac HD sound. It is likely to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and could run on Android 11 based ZenUI 8 skin out of the box. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Asus India will announce the final pricing of the 8z smartphone during the launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2022 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).