Battlegrounds Mobile India, the PUBG's Indian version is currently in the beta testing phase and expected to be launched in the country soon. Krafton has been trying to relaunch the game since the ban of PUBG by the Indian government last year. Last week, an early access version of the game was made available to several users who had pre-registered the game. Now the company has reportedly rolled out several rules and regulations of the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India: CAIT Reportedly Requests IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad To Ban PUBG’s Indian Version.

It is important to note that if the players do not follow these rules then Krafton could ban them permanently. Here are several rules reportedly listed by Krafton:

1. Players should not use any unauthorized payment channels to recharge UC.

2. Users should avoid teaming up with players from the other team in the game to offer a partial advantage to either side.

3. Players can not set up a team game in which they get to cheat in any condition.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

4. In-game items and UC should be purchased by a player via the authorised services. Any purchase done by unauthorised services will be counted as a violation of rules thus getting the account banned.

5. Gamers should not promote illegal information or websites inside the game.

6. No user can use any cheating tools in the game to obtain supremacy over others.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

7. Krafton will ban a player who uses any illegal third-party program to log into the game, which changes the client data file.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Elite Pass Plus (Photo Credits: Battlegrounds Mobile India)

8. The company will debit the illegal top-up amount from a player's account and the new top-up amount will also be counted in deduction until the illegal top-up amount has been deducted.

9. Players should not make any unofficial changes to client file data.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).