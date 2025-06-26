New Delhi, June 26: Bumble, the dating app will reportedly lay off nearly 30% of its employees. The Bumble job cuts are said to be related to the company's restructuring to optimise its operational structure to achieve its strategic objectives. The Bumble layoffs are most likely to be a part of the company's efforts to improve efficiency and adapt to user needs.

Bumble is said to be planning to lay off almost a third of its employees. It is likely to be the case in the dating app industry as companies try to create new features to encourage users to keep using their services amid economic uncertainty. As per a report of Reuters, the decision will impact around 240 positions, which is said to be about 30% of Bumble's global workforce. Bumble shares price is said to have jumped by 19% following the news, however its market value has dropped, now slightly above USD 500 million. Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant Begins Job Cuts at Santa Clara Headquarters, Shuts Automotive Unit, 107 Position Eliminated in Latest Round.

The job cuts at Bumble are said to be part of a new approach focused on improving user experience rather than prioritising immediate revenue or user growth. The company expects that these job cuts will help them to save about USD 40 million each year. It might be an intend to reinvest in areas like product development and technology enhancements. Bumble expects to incur around USD 13 million to USD 18 million of non-recurring charges related to employee severance, benefits, and other associated expenses, during the third and fourth quarters of 2025. Microsoft Layoffs Coming? Satya Nadella-Run Company Likely To Lay Off Employees From Xbox Gaming Division in New Round of Job Cuts Next Week.

Additionally, the dating app has increased its revenue forecast for the second quarter, now estimating it will be between USD 244 million and USD 249 million, up from the earlier prediction of USD 235 million to USD 243 million. As per a report of Associated Press, Bumble said, "These decisions were not made lightly, and we are deeply grateful for the contributions of every employee impacted."

