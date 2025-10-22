OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser designed to rival Google Chrome. Unveiled on Apple's macOS, Atlas reimagines web browsing by integrating ChatGPT directly into the interface, eliminating the traditional address bar and offering a seamless AI-assisted experience. The browser allows users to perform tasks like drafting emails, coding, and summarising web pages with ChatGPT as a constant sidebar companion. Atlas also introduces a personalised browsing feature that remembers user activity to tailor responses and suggestions. Its standout Agent Mode enables autonomous actions such as booking reservations or comparing products, enhancing productivity. OpenAI Designing Its Own Chips To Help Meet Growing Demand of AI in World, CEO Same Altman and President Greg Brockman Discuss Future Plan (Watch Video).

OpenAI Launched ChatGPT Atlas on macOS

