Coocaa is one of the leading global TV brands. Coocaa TVs are currently one of the top brands in TV sales on Lazada in SEA. Because of its great sale and well-qualified equipment, It has a lot of branches overseas. Coocaa in South Eastern Countries mostly ranks in the top 5 in the Home Appliance category. Compared with other brands, Coocaa has a large number of valuable products. We have been using the Android 10.0 smart TV S6G Pro for some time. We will be comparing it with our TV brands and will find out why it stands out among them. Read our article till the end to know more about Coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV.

Coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV First Impression. Know Specifications

Coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV First Impression. Know Specifications

Display & Design

Coocaa S6 Pro has Chameleon Extreme 2.0 and 4K HDR10+ technology, The Coocaa S6G Pro is one of the Ultra Slim TVs we have ever seen. It has a material back cover. Overall, the build quality is great. It has a 55 inches IPS Screen. The TV screen supports up to 4K resolution. Overall, the TV’s display is quite good and looks stunning. It doesn’t only make our living room look high-end and beautiful, but also brings an infinite visual experience. It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. Coocaa S6 Pro has Chameleon Extreme 2.0 and 4K HDR10+ technology, which helps us to see more realistic display pictures. Even this display is much better than the iFFALCON by TCL which is priced at Rs 40K. The display is actually much better than any brand’s TV.

Specifications and OS

The COOCAA S6G Pro comes with Android 10 OS based on Smart TVs functions

Let’s talk about the specification of Coocaa S6G Pro. The Smart TV comes with Android 10 OS based on Smart TVs functions. It supports multiple OTT Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, and multiple more. You can watch your favorite movie shows and web series. Additionally, You can also download more apps from Play Store into your TV. It has a Cortex-A 53 ARM processor. It comes in 2GB + 32GB storage capacity. Along with this, it comes with Bluetooth, Dual Band wifi. Chromecast is built-in. The S6G Pro is filled with features. Multiple Samsung TVs come with Tizen OS which doesn’t support multiple applications but this Coocaa S6G Pro supports every application which is a good thing.

You can easily control your TV from your voice with Google Assistant Voice Control System inbuilt in the remote. It can easily help you to control your TV. There are multiple features you can use with your voice. You can check the weather report, Search Movies and Songs according to you. There are still some brands that don’t offer the Remote with Voice feature. Getting this feature is a helpful thing for the brand.

You can connect your Mobile and TV by Bidirectional Bluetooth interconnection screen so that the mobile phone screen “gets bigger”. The mobile phone broadcasts TV series, MV, or movie screen to the TV.

Sound and Speakers

Coocaa TV has two speakers of 20W each. It supports AV1 latest decoding equipped with Dolby Audio & DTS technology, which lets you enjoy cinema stereo surround sound at home. It also cancels the external noise. Brands like Mi and TCL do not support DTS support on their TVs.

The Coocaa S6G Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart. According to us, You should check out this TV. It is one of the best 55 inch Smart TVs under Rs 40,000 in India. Even brands like Xiaomi offers 55 inch TV for Rs 54,999. Samsung offers this at a price of Rs 80,000. This is definitely the Best 55 inch 4K TV you can get for this price. What do you think about the Coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV? Do tell us in the comments section.

Coocaa S6G Pro Full Features

TV is available on Flipkart.