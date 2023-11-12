New Delhi, November 12: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Sunday wished Happy Diwali to all who celebrate and shared top trending "why" questions about the Diwali traditions people searching globally. "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! We’re seeing lots of interest about Diwali traditions on Search, here are a few of the top trending “why” questions worldwide," Pichai posted on X.

He shared a GIF in his post that shows a lamp with five numbers pointed around it that represents the top five questions people searching globally on the occasion of Diwali. On clicking the numbers, it displays the question people are looking for. The top question people searched globally was "Why Indians celebrate Diwali". Diwali 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Extend Warm Welcome to Hindu Community Guests at Downing Street Ahead of Deepavali Celebration (See Pics).

Google CEO Shares Top ‘Why’ Questions on Diwali Tradition

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 12, 2023

The other questions were, "Why do we do rangoli on Diwali", "Why do we light lamps on Diwali", "Why is Lakshmi puja done on Diwali", and "Why oil bath on Diwali", respectively. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Pichai, where they discussed Google's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. Diwali 2023 Wishes: May This Festival Bring Joy, Prosperity and Wonderful Health to Everyone, Says PM Narendra Modi as He Greets Nation on Deepavali.

Modi appreciated Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India. He acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian languages. Modi also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for good governance.

