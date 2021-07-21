New Delhi: DIZO, a brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, on Tuesday announced that users can pre-book DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless on Flipkart by paying just Re 1, for each unit, anytime between July 21-23. This pre-book will ensure guaranteed availability of the products during the Big Saving Days on Flipkart from July 25-29. Realme TechLife Brand DIZO Partners With Flipkart To Deliver Its Products to Customers’ Doorstep.

Consumers using an ICICI bank debit and credit card for purchase can, additionally, get a 10 per cent instant discount. For Flipkart Plus members, the offer starts from July 24 onwards, the company said in a statement.

Kanika (@TheKanikakapoor) likes the bass low and noises cancelled out - exactly what DIZO GoPods D offers. Experience the 10 mm large bass drive and ENC for calls yourself for just ₹1,399. Pre-book #DIZOGoPodsD on 21st - 23rd July on @Flipkart: https://t.co/MLq40wMYJ8 #DIZO pic.twitter.com/SlQmSfMeAT — DIZO (@DIZOTech) July 20, 2021

The DIZO GoPods D comes in two colour options -- black and white. Meanwhile, the DIZO Wireless comes in four trendy colours -- orange, black, blue and green. The DIZO GoPods D features 20 hours of music playback, game mode at 110ms super-low latency, environmental noise cancellation, realme Link App, intelligent touch controls.

The DIZO Wireless comes with a flexible and lightweight neckband design, features trendy and cool colours, memory metal, 11.2mm driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm, 17 hours of non-stop battery life, game mode with 88ms super-low latency, environmental noise cancellation, realme Link App.

A 40mAh for each earbud along with a 400mAh capacity charging case will give users 5 hours of non-stop music playback per charge and up to a total of 20 hours of music playback combined with the charging case, the company said. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.0 provides a stable signal, long transmission distance and low power consumption.

