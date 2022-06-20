Realme will officially launch the Realme TechLife Watch R100 on June 23, 2022. The company has teased the smartwatch on its official Twitter account, revealing the launch date and time. According to the teaser, Realme TechLife Watch R100 will be launched on the above-mentioned date at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme's official YouTube channel. Realme Narzo 50i Likely To Debut on June 22, 2022: Report.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The device is also listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. The Flipkart listing also reveals several key specifications of the smartwatch.

On the go lifestyle has a new found partner in #realmeTechLifeWatchR100 with Bluetooth Calling feature!#StayInTouchOnTheGo Launching at 12:30 PM, 23rd June. Know more: https://t.co/IBt1t7Re9V pic.twitter.com/qjco3lcaJZ — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 19, 2022

The Realme TechLife Watch R100 will come with a circular aluminium alloy body, with two buttons on the right side. It will sport a 1/32-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 360x360 pixels.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The smartwatch will be powered by a 380mAh battery and is claimed to offer a 7-day battery life. It will be offered in two colours - white and black. Moreover, the device will come with support for Bluetooth, which will allow users to make phone calls.

