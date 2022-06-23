Realme TechLife has officially launched the Watch R100 today in India. Priced at Rs 3,999, the smartwatch will be available for sale on June 28, 2022, at 12 noon, via Flipkart and Realme.com. It comes in two colours - black and grey. The latest budget smartwatch from the Chinese brand comes with a circular dial and an aluminium surrounded alloy chassis display. Realme TechLife Watch R100 India Launch Set for June 23, 2022.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 (Photo Credits: Realme)

It sports a 1.32-inch TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 360x360 pixels and 450 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch gets a Bluetooth calling feature that uses a built-in microphone and speaker to receive calls. Realme TechLife is powered by a 380mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days on a single charge.

Presenting the #realmeTechLifeWatchR100 with: 👉Bluetooth Calling 👉100+ Sports Modes 👉7-Day Battery Life & much more!#StayInTouchOnTheGo Priced at ₹3,499* *Special launch price First Sale at 12 PM, 28th June. Know more: https://t.co/RQQuxSeCRy pic.twitter.com/COMQlh6JB7 — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 23, 2022

Realme TechLife Watch R100 can be connected to a smartphone via the Realme Wear application. The device offers over 100+ different watch faces, and over 100+ sports modes to track activities in real-time. In addition to this, the smartwatch can monitor all-day heart rate and blood oxygen sensor.

