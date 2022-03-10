Realme, the Chinese phone maker, is all set to launch the 9 Series 5G today in India. The Realme 9 lineup is said to comprise two models - Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE. In addition to this, Realme will also launch Realme TechLife Watch S100 and Realme TechLife Buds N100 today. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Prices Revealed Online Ahead of February 16 Launch.

Realme India's website reveals that the 9 Series 5G will come with a 144Hz display and a punch-hole cutout. Realme 9 5G might come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, whereas the SE model could come with a Snapdragon 778 chipset. The processor could be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The #realme9 5G has a ____ MP AI Triple Camera. Hint: If KL Rahul hits eight sixes, this is what he’ll add to the tally. RT & reply with your answer using #realme9series 5G and stand a chance to #win* one.#Contest #SpeedOfLight *T&C Apply — realme (@realmeIndia) March 10, 2022

Realme 9 5G Series will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP lens. Upfront, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The upcoming lineup is likely to come in four colours - stargaze white, supersonic blue, supersonic black and meteor black.

