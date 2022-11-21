San Francisco, Nov 20: Former US President Donald Trump has snubbed Elon Musk for reinstating his account, saying he now does not see any reason for returning to Twitter.

Addressing a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting, Trump said: "I don't see any reason for it (returning to Twitter)." What Is Twitter Profile of Donald Trump? As Former US President Is Back on Elon Musk's Platform, Know His Real Account Handle To Follow Him and His Tweets

The former US President said he will continue with his own platform called Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) that is doing "phenomenally well". Donald Trump Back on Twitter After Nearly Two Years As Elon Musk Reinstates Former US President's Once-Blocked Account

Based on a poll, the Twitter CEO on Sunday announced that Trump has been allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform.

Musk tweeted: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated."

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei", he added, which means "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

Meanwhile, Sarah Rosen, Twitter's head of US content partnerships, announced she was quitting after Musk reinstated Trump account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).