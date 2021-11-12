Teen Patti Joy App is one the best teen patti apps in India. On doing registration on Teen Patti app you will get a Rs.40 sign up bonus and you can also earn Rs.40 on referring a friend.

The sign up bonus can be used 100% on playing games. You can withdraw your earnings directly into a bank account or by UPI.

Play & Get Rs.40 Sign Up Bonus

Download Teen Patti app After downloading open the file and install it Now Allow all the permission and click on the sign up button. Then click on the profile option and tap on the bound option. Finally Now enter your mobile number, password and verify your mobile number by entering otp. That's it! Your registration is completed and you will receive a Rs.40 welcome bonus.

Add Money & Start Playing

Tap on the Pay button Choose your Chip Pack. The ratio is 1:1, which means you pay ₹ 1, your balance is credited 1 chip. Complete your payment using any of the payment options. Your balance will update automatically

How to Play & Earn Teen Patti Joy App?

First, click on the link below the video to download the APP; then enter the game to recharge any amount to unlock the “7 Up Down” “Dragon and Tiger” game.

You must select “7 Up Down” and “Dragon and Tiger” for the game shooting and betting process.

Please place bets according to this betting formula.

Select

Game money betting tips:

Bet: 10 Bet: 30 Bet: 70 Bet: 150 Bet: 350 Bet: 800

For example, you can choose “small” or “big” to place a bet.

Choose to bet “small” bet amount: 10.

If the bet “small” does not win, you can continue to choose the bet amount: 30.

If the bet “small” does not win, you can continue to choose the bet amount: 70.

If the bet “small” does not win, you can continue to choose the bet amount: 150.

If the “small” bet is won, the bet amount is modified: bet 10 again.

If one of them, once the prize is won, continue to choose 10 to bet again.

How To Refer & Earn

Open the Teen Patti app. Click on the Refer & Earn option. You will be redirected to the referral earning page. Share your referral link directly. Refer and Redeem Because referral income goes into Withdrawable amounts.

How to Withdraw Earning from a Teen Patti App?

Open the App. Click on the Withdraw button. Enter the minimum Rs.100. Then click on the withdraw button.

Conclusion

Teen Patti Joy is the best rummy working app in India. You can earn unlimited money by playing rummy. A fresh take on the classic card game from the Indian Subcontinent. Play live with real players from around the world, anytime, anywhere in a language of your choice.