San Francisco, August 12: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has responded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s cage fight challenge, likely to happen at an “epic” location in Italy, saying he is "not holding his breath" for Musk to agree to a date. But Zuckerberg took to his own social media platform Threads, saying he loves this sport and is ready to fight since the day “Musk challenged me”.

"If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on,” Zuckerberg posted. He continued: "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Venue: X Owner Says Fight With Meta Founder to Livestream From Epic Italy Location.

Musk earlier said he has been in contact with the Italian prime minister and minister of culture about hosting the event. However, Zuckerberg said no date has been agreed. "When I compete I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game.

"You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card,” said Meta CEO. Zuckerberg, 39, holds a blue belt in jiu-jitsu and recently won gold and silver medals in a tournament. Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Venue: UFC Chief Dana White Meets Italian Officials About Holding Fight Between Meta Founder and X Owner at Colosseum in Rome.

Meanwhile, Musk also posted the word "gladiator" with two emojis of swords crossed as well. Musk had previously said that “some chance fight happens in the Colosseum."

Musk on X (formerly Twitter) posted that the “fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in the camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all”. In a subsequent post, Musk said that "Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans".

