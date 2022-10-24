New Delhi, October 24: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that he is set to reveal more on what his brain implant company Neuralink is doing on November 30. Musk, however, did not provide any additional details on what Neuralink is going to showcase.

"Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30," he tweeted. Neuralink's implant is designed to record and stimulate brain activity, which Musk has stated could help people address conditions such as obesity. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Raises USD 205 Million Series C Funding.

Elon Musk's Tweet

Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2022

Musk claims that Neuralink's brain chips will one day make humans hyper-intelligent and let paralysed people walk again. The brain chips were implanted in monkeys' brains during a series of tests at the University of California, Davis. Elon Musk Claims His Neuralink Brain Chip Could ‘Cure' Tinnitus in 5 Years.

The brain-machine interface company Neuralink is also preparing to launch clinical trials that will implant brain chips in humans. Since launching publicly in 2017, Neuralink has demoed its brain implant in pigs and monkeys.

The main aim of the project is to provide a direct connection between a brain and a computer to overcome the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), using a "sewing machine-like" device to stitch threads to an implanted brain chip.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said recently that Musk's Neuralink is unlikely to be widely used for 10 to 15 years since "normal people" will not want to have immature technology implanted in their brains.

Speaking to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Zuckerberg joked that he believes "normal people" would probably not want a Neuralink implant until the technology is mature.

