California, April 3: In another incident of an online data breach, the data of as many as 553 million Facebook users have been posted online. Reports inform that the data that has been made public includes phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, birth dates, and other important personal information. The Facebook data breach was tweeted by Alon Gal, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock. Taking to Twitter, Gal posted a list of users that have been affected by the data breach and mentioned country-wise details of these users. Data Breach at Justpay: Amazon, Swiggy, MakeMyTrip's Payment Processor Reports Data Leak of Over 100 Million Debit & Credit Card Holders.

According to his list, the US had 32.3 million affected users and the UK had 11.5 million. Reports inform that the data was accessed via a Telegram bot. In a report by Catalin Cimpanu, the data is currently being offered in 106 separate download packages, with the data split on a per-country basis. The report added that while the forum is publicly accessible and anyone can register a profile, the download links for these packages are only available to users who bought forum credits. MobiKwik Denies Data Breach of 3.5 Million Users on Dark Web Amid IPO Plans.

Reports inform that the exposed data includes the personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries. This includes over 32 million records on users from the US, 11 million on users in the UK, and 6 million on users in India. When Facebook was contacted for clarification on the data leak report, the firm's spokesperson told media channels that the data was scrapped due to a vulnerability that the company patched in 2019. “This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Record. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019", the report added.

