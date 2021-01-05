New Delhi, January 5: In a major data breach, Justpay, which processes transactions for e-commerce players like Amazon, Swiggy, MakeMyTrip and others, on Monday admitted to a major data breach, which took place in August 2020. According to a Business Insider report, this resulted in the leak of information of over 100 million debit and credit card users from records with masked card numbers and personal data getting compromised.

This disclosure by the company was made after internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia shared on social media a sample of the data that was available for sale on the dark web. Justpay had noticed some unauthorised activities in one of its data stores in August.

Here's what the data breach is all about:

According to Juspay, the leaked information includes non-sensitive masked card information, mobile numbers and email IDs of a subset of users. The company mentioned that the leaked information does not include full card numbers, order information, card PIN or password.

Justpay further added that since CVV and PINs are not stored by the company, this critical information is not compromised. But experts say that fraudsters can put together the pieces and engage in a phishing attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).