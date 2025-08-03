Seth Rollins pulled off yet another heist of the century as he shockingly cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion on Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on August 3. The 'Visionary' suffered a knee injury during his loss to LA Knight earlier in July at Saturday Night's Main Event and it was subsequently revealed that he would be out of action for quite a while. CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and just as he was about to celebrate, Seth Rollins' music hit. It has been speculated that Seth Rollins' injury and reported long-term absence were part of WWE's storyline and it proved to be right former champion walked out with crutches. He soon dropped them, removed the brace from his knee and hit CM Punk with the 'Curb Stomp' to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title at the MetLife Stadium. John Cena Seemingly Returns to Being a Babyface Before Defending Undisputed WWE Title Against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025 (Watch Video).

Seth Rollins Cashes in His WWE Money in the Bank Contract to Become WWE World Heavyweight Champion

