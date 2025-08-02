US Vice President JD Vance has revealed a strong personal interest in the topic of unidentified flying objects, saying he’s “obsessed with the whole UFO thing” and intends to spend part of the upcoming August recess investigating the phenomenon. Speaking on an episode of the Ruthless Podcast released Friday, August 1, JD Vance said he's particularly intrigued by a series of mysterious aerial incidents and government-released videos from recent years. “What’s actually going on? What were those videos all about?” Vance asked during the interview. “I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in, we’ve been very busy.” Have Aliens Already Visited Earth? Ex-NASA Engineer Claims US Government, Private Firms Trying To Reverse Engineer Alien Technology Recovered From Crashed UFOs.

JD Vance Says ‘Obsessed With Mysterious UFO Things’

