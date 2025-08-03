Sunil Gavaskar gifted Shubman Gill a shirt with 'SG' initials and a signed cap, after the latter's batting heroics in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Shubman Gill has been simply sensational with the bat and he narrowly missed out on becoming the Indian with most runs in a Test series, as he finished with 754 runs, 20 short of the record held by Sunil Gavaskar himself. After Day 3, the cricketer-turned-commentator met Shubman Gill and lauded him for his batting. "Well done, I have got a gift for you, in anticipation of you going past. But atleast you got something to aim for, for the next series," he said to Shubman Gill before giving the Indian captain a shirt that was made for him, with the initials 'SG' in a wholesome moment. "Aapko fit hoga ki nahi malum nahi," he said. Sunil Gavaskar also presented a signed cap and said he would wear his 'lucky jacket', hoping for India to win the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Most Runs in a Test Series by a Captain: From Sir Don Bradman to Shubman Gill, Take a Look at Elite List.

Sunil Gavaskar Gifts Shubman Gill Signed Cap and Shirt With 'SG' Initials

