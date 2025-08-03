A schoolgirl in Ulhasnagar’s Camp No 5, near Mumbai, narrowly escaped a stray dog attack. CCTV video footage shows a group of five to six dogs chasing the young girl, who is seen running with her school bag before a bystander quickly ushers her into a nearby shop to safety. Another man is later seen driving the dogs away with a plastic bottle. Local residents say the dog attack incident has heightened fear among schoolchildren and are urging municipal authorities to take swift action to control the stray dog population and improve public safety. Dog Attack in Dombivli: Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Child, Drag Him in Thane; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Dog Attack in Ulhasnagar

