Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is now live for all users. The e-commerce company is offering massive discounts and amazing offers across categories including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, home appliances, earbuds, headphones and more. The Big Billion Days Sale 2021 also includes flat discounts, bundled offers and flash sales. The e-commerce company has partnered with Axis and ICICI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to cardholders, up to Rs 200 instant cashback on Paytm wallet and UPI transactions. To save your precious time, we have listed down some of the best deals from the Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 To Go Live at Midnight for Plus Members, Check Details Here.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini:

This is the best time to purchase iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini as it gets a decent discount. iPhone 12 64GB model is now available at Rs 49,999 whereas 128GB and 256GB variants are listed at Rs 55,999 and Rs 66,999 respectively. iPhone 12 Mini is now available at Rs 38,999 for the 64GB model whereas 128GB and 256GB models are being sold at Rs 43,999 and Rs 53,999 respectively. These are the lowest prices seen on the iPhone 12 phones. If you are looking to purchase iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 then this is the best time.

Google Pixel 4a:

Google's Pixel 4a is now available for sale at Rs 25,999. The smartphone was originally launched in India at Rs 31,999. Buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount via Axis, ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, an additional 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 15,800 off via exchange deals, no-cost EMI at Rs 4,334 per month and more.

Realme 8i:

The recently launched Realme 8i is now available at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the 6GB + 128GB model is listed at Rs 14,999. There are other bank offers, no-cost EMI, standard EMI options, up to Rs 13,550 off on exchange deals that will bring down the effective price lower.

Apple MacBook Air:

Apple's MacBook Air with M1 Chip is being sold at Rs 80,000 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration via Flipkart. The price can be further reduced by using ICICI, Axis Bank cards. Other offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 15,650 via exchange deals, no-cost EMI at Rs 13,334 per month and more.

In addition to this, Nothing Ear1, Asus VivoBook K15 OLED 2021, Realme 32-inch Smart TV, Mi 4A Pro 32-inch Smart TV, Asus Core i3 10th Gen laptop, Realme C11 smartphone, Poco M3, Redmi 9i, Realme Watch S, Samsung F22, Oppo A53s 5G, Poco X3 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, RoG Phone 5, Galaxy F42 5G, Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A and more are available at decent discounts.

