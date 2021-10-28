Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is live now and brings exciting offers and deals on several products such as smartphones, electronics, smart TVs and appliances. The e-commerce company has partnered with SBI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount to customers who will make transactions via bank cards. In addition to this, there are also no-cost EMI, exchange offers. The sale will last till November 3. If you are looking to buy a smartphone at a discount price then this is the right time. To save your time, we have listed down top live deals from the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale To Begin on October 28, 2021.

Apple iPhone 12:

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB model is now available at Rs 42,099 whereas 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs 48,249 and Rs 58,249.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Get Biggest Offers on Best Brands & New Launches! Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, 28th Oct to 3rd Nov! #ShoppingKaBadaDhamaka — Flipkart (@Flipkart) October 24, 2021

Customers will also get Rs 1,350 off on SBI credit cards, debit cards, 10 percent off on SBI credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and up to Rs 14,950 off via exchange deals which will bring down the effective price more down. iPhone 12 smartphone is also listed from Rs 53,999 on the e-commerce platform.

Motorola e40:

Motorola e40 is currently available at Rs 9,499. Customers purchasing the device will also get up to 8,950 off via exchange deals, 10 percent off on SBI credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank, Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,499 and more. The handset features a 6.5-inch punch-hole display, a 48MP triple rear camera system, over 40 hours of battery life and more.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Oppo Reno6 5G:

Oppo's Reno6 5G is also available at 29,990. SBI Bank offer - Rs 1,500 off will bring the effective price down. In addition to this, customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 15 percent discount on first pay later order of Rs 500 and above and up to Rs 17,950 off via exchange.

Realme GT Master Edition:

Realme's GT Master Edition is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are available at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. Buyers will get flat Rs 750 on SBI Bank credit, debit and credit card EMI transactions. In addition to this, there are no-cost EMI, standard EMI options and up to Rs 18,950 off via exchange deals.

Moreover, Google Pixel 4a is being sold at Rs 25,999. Other smartphones such as Realme C21Y, Poco X3 Pro, Realme C11 2021, Samsung F12, Realme Narzo 50A, Moto G60, Infinix Hot 10 Play, Smart TVs and tablets are also being offered at a discount price.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).