Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is live now and it brings massive discounts and exciting offers on smartphones, smart TVs, audio accessories, gadgets and more. As a part of this sale, Motorola Razr 5G is listed on Flipkart at Rs 89,999. The phone originally costs Rs 1,24,999. During this sale, Razr 5G customers can get a discount of Rs 35,000. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 1.25 Lakh.

Flipkart is also providing 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI Rs 15,000 per month, standard EMI options and more. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 will run till May 7, 2021.

Motorola Razr 5G sports a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2142x876 pixels and a 2.7-inch outer display with a screen resolution of 800x600 pixels. For foldable handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, it gets a 48MP rear camera and a 20MP selfie shooter. The device comes packed with a 2,800mAh battery and runs on the Android 10 operating system.

