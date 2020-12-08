Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant has organised its Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2020 in the country. During this sale, smartphones such as iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, Asus ROG Phone 3, Infinix Note 7 & more are being offered at decent discounts. The sale is live now and will last till December 10, 2020. The e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide a discount of Rs 1,750 on credit & debit cards. Flipkart is also offering exchange offers and bank deals on several smartphones. Here's the list of smartphones that are being offered at reasonable discounts. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Exciting Offers & Massive Discounts on Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Poco & More.

Asus ROG Phone 3:

Asus' ROG Phone 3 was launched in India this July from Rs 49,999. The device is now listed on Flipkart at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB model whereas the 12GB variant is priced for Rs 47,999. The high-end variant initially costs Rs 57,999. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Asus Rog Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ display, a 64MP camera setup, Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 6,000mAh battery & more.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Launched in India at Rs 49,999 (Photo Credits: Asus India)

Infinix Note 7:

Infinix Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB & 64GB variant. The phone was launched in India at Rs 11,499. The handset is being offered with 5 percent unlimited cashback in Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards & more. The device sports a 48MP quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 10 based XOS operating system.

Infinix Note 7 (Photo Credits: Infinix India)

Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza is Now Live - Get the Biggest Deals on Bestsellers + Instant Discount on HDFC Cards. — Flipkart (@Flipkart) December 7, 2020

Apple iPhone 11 Pro:

iPhone 11 Pro is listed on Flipkart at Rs 79,999 for the 64GB model. The phone initially costs Rs 1,06,600. Interested customers can avail a discount of Rs 26,601 on iPhone 11 Pro during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2020. The smartphone sports a 5.8-inch super retina display, a 12MP triple rear camera system, A13 Bionic chipset & much more.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apple iPhone SE:

iPhone SE gets a discount of Rs 6,901 and is now available for Rs 32,999 for the 64GB variant. Other offers include flat Rs 1,750 instant discount on HDFC bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards & more.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Available in India (Photo Credits: Apple India)

In addition to this, several smartphones such as Redmi 9, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Oppo A31, Moto G9 & more are available at decent discounts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).