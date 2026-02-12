Bengaluru, February 12: In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves across the city, two young children, including a toddler, were killed after a school bus rammed into a scooter at an intersection in Bengaluru’s Thanisandra area on Tuesday. The horrific accident, caught on CCTV, shows the devastating moment when the bus struck the two-wheeler and ran over the children.

The victims have been identified as 2-year-old Varsha and 4-year-old Bhanu. The children were riding on a scooter with Nagana Gowda, a constable attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR), when the tragedy occurred near the police quarters in Thanisandra. Accident Caught on Camera in Kozhikode: Student Killed After Scooter Slips in Front of Car in Kerala, Video Surfaces .

According to police, Gowda was taking the children to buy milk when the accident happened. CCTV footage shows him waiting at an intersection before a school bus, reportedly associated with Hegemony Global School, hit the scooter while taking a turn.

2 Children Killed in Accident in Bengaluru (Disturbing Visuals)

Horrific, 2 Children were Killed after a School Bus Ran Over them in Bengaluru Reportedly 2 children were killed when a #SchoolBus hits their scooter and #RanOver them in front of one of the child’s father, near the police quarters at #Thanisandra, #Hennur in #Bengaluru on… pic.twitter.com/FRRjhbqu2V — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 11, 2026

The force of the collision caused both children to fall onto the road. While Gowda survived with minor injuries, Varsha, his daughter and Bhanu, his elder brother’s daughter, were crushed under the bus and died on the spot. Palghar Accident: International Shooter Sambhaji Patil Killed as Speeding Fortuner Crashes Into Truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

A case has been registered, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining CCTV footage and questioning the bus driver to determine whether negligence or reckless driving led to the fatal crash.

The shocking visuals have sparked outrage among residents, with many demanding stricter traffic enforcement and improved road safety measures, especially around residential and school zones. Further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account pf Journalist Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

