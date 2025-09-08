New Delhi, September 8: Geoffrey Hinton, the “Godfather of artificial intelligence (AI)”, has reportedly issued a severe warning about the risks associated with AI, including potential "mass unemployment" and even a "nuclear bomb" scenario. Hinton allegedly believes that AI’s rapid advancement could outpace human control and could also affect jobs in future. He has cautioned that the technology’s ability to process immense amounts of data might allow it to manipulate human decisions and emotions in ways that were previously unimaginable.

Hinton reportedly highlighted AI’s growing capability to learn from vast datasets, allegedly enabling it to influence human behaviour more effectively than people themselves. He emphasised that while AI holds enormous potential for innovation, it also carries serious implications for society if left unchecked. Agentic AI Rise in India: Artificial Intelligence To Unlock USD 500 Billion Opportunities in Country’s Tech Services Industry, Says Report.

As per a report of Financial Times, Hinton, computer scientist and Nobel prize winner, has reportedly raised concerns about the potential for mass unemployment to be caused by AI in the future. Hinton has warned about the risks associated with the technology. Although he supports AI for its potential benefits to humanity, he warns that there is a concerning side to its development.

As per reports, he has raised serious concerns about AI’s potential dangers, warning that the technology could allow anyone to create a "nuclear bomb." Hinton reportedly stated, "A normal person assisted by AI will soon be able to build bioweapons and that is terrible," and added, "Imagine if an average person in the street could make a nuclear bomb." OpenAI Planning To Mass-Produce Its Own AI Chips With Broadcom in 2026, Says Report.

Hinton reportedly warned that in the future, rich people and corporations will increasingly use AI, which could significantly affect the workforce. "What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers. It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits," he said. Reports also note that his former colleague, Yann LeCun, now Meta’s chief AI scientist, believes large language models have limitations and cannot effectively interact with the physical world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).