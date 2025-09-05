OpenAI is reportedly planning to mass-produce its own artificial intelligence (AI) chips for the first time next year, aiming to meet rising demand for computing power and reduce its dependence on chipmaker Nvidia. The chip is being co-designed with US semiconductor company Broadcom and is expected to ship in 2026. As per a report of Financial Times, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan recently mentioned a mystery client placing USD 10 billion in chip orders, which industry experts believe is Sam Altman-run OpenAI. As per reports, OpenAI will likely use these chips internally rather than sell them to other companies. Tesla Proposes ‘USD 1 Trillion’ Pay Package for CEO Elon Musk, Tied to Robotaxi Growth and Market Goals: Report.

OpenAI Reportedly Plans To Mass-Produce Its Own AI Chips in 2026

