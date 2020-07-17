It takes effort to craft an open-world game that feels fresh, every turn you take. Rapidly evolving technology has given a new look to the world of video games. More realistic, the graphics make the adventure, a hell of an experience to enjoy. Sucker Punch Production just dropped the action-adventure samurai game, ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’ and gamers are enjoying every bit of it. The latest PS4 game is an attempt to merge the structure of conventional open-world game with the setting of a classic samurai film. Ghost of Tsushima is out now and receiving a lot of praises from fans across the world. Everyone, who just purchased the game, is loving the samurai feels and they have so many reactions to give. Sony PS4 Video Game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ All Set to Make Its Debut on PCs on August 7.

Ghost of Tsushima takes place in the 13th century in Japan, when a Mongolian army has invaded the titular island. It is reportedly based on Jin Sakai, one of the only remaining samurai on Tsushima following a large-scale attack that wiped out most of the warrior population. The game began early development in 2015 and has now finally released with an amazing and expansive world expressed through artwork.

Ghost of Tsushima is Now Available!

#GhostOfTsushima is now available WORLDWIDE! 🍂 Read about the road to launch in a new post from @brian_fleming: https://t.co/7ntoU0Vz9z pic.twitter.com/vrk4vyiKar — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) July 17, 2020

Those who have pre-ordered, have already started playing and the reactions are pretty much unanimous, as everyone is in praise of the cool graphics and so life-like features in the game. Let us check out the best responses coming from fans as Ghost of Tsushima is finally launched worldwide.

Fans Are Loving it!

Best looking game of all time 😍 pic.twitter.com/tHG4J105gr — PS5lion (@PS5Lion) July 17, 2020

Excited?

What's Your To-Do List?

Enjoy the Samurai Life!

Fans Are Loving it Already!

Everything of this game is what I've been looking for. The graphics and the history is blowing my mind. pic.twitter.com/X05jK6pe6L — Ian (@Konekl1) July 17, 2020

Graphics Are So Life Like!

Loving the game so much pic.twitter.com/wIbN1Wgi8m — Doggo Doggo (@MattsNotFalter) July 17, 2020

Those Waiting for their Copy!

I still got to wait for my copy to be shipped but I hope everybody else enjoys the game pic.twitter.com/RtnjlIhxI5 — 斬月King (@KingJ_100) July 17, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima is currently available across the world on PlayStation 4. So, gamers, start playing the game. But to enjoy the adventure, you will have to have the patience of a samurai to discover what makes the experience special.

