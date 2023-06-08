San Francisco, June 8 : Tech giant Google has introduced two new voices, Lime and Indigo, for its virtual assistant software application 'Google Assistant'.

"We added two new styles to our collection of US English voices, designed to bring more diversity to your current options," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday. Microsoft Starts Testing New File Explorer UI, Dynamic Lighting Feature for Windows 11.

To find the new voices, users just have to say, "Hey Google, change your voice." Last week, it was reported that the tech giant will be shutting down the third-party Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration on June 20. Android 14 OS May Come With Advanced Memory Protection Feature.

Users have long had the option in Google Assistant settings to select a Notes & Lists provider for voice commands that allow users to create or edit a list/note on speakers and Smart Displays. Google Keep, Any.do, AnyList and Bring Shopping Lists are among the options.

