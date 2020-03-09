Google Let's You Play Holi! Follow 5 Steps to Celebrate the Colourful Festival on Your Smartphone

Holi colours (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Holi, the festival of colours is here and celebrations are in full force. While people apply colours on each other's faces physically, seems it is now possible to have a similar phone using your smartphone also. Google has created a technique to celebrate the festival this year. When a user searches for Holi on Google, the search result shows bowls full of colours. On tapping the bowls sprinkle colour on the device's screen. And on tapping the screen multiple times, the search page gets filled with different colours. Google has listed the five-step way in which Holi can be celebrated on your smartphone. Holi 2020: Childhood Memories of Celebrating the Festival of Colours That Always Makes it a Special Occasion.

Google's little trick is available on both mobile and web Google pages. It can be accessed by both Android and iOS users. However, readers must ensure that the trick fills colours only on the search page and is not available for other display parts. Google India shared the unique technique of playing Holi with smartphone and laptop's screen in a tweet.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Go to the Google search app.

Step 2: Type 'Holi'.

Step 3: Tap on the coloured powder bowls.

Step 4: Start tapping on your screen.

Step 5: Show us how many colours you can fill your screen with.

Here is Google India's Tweet on Celebrating Holi on The App:

🔴Step 1: Go to the Google search app. 🟣Step 2: Type ‘Holi’. 🟢Step 3: Tap on the coloured powder bowls. 🔵Step 4: Start tapping on your screen. 🟡Step 5: Show us how many colours you can fill your screen with. #HappyHoli — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 9, 2020

You can also clean the colours from your device's screen and start all over again. You can also tap on the water drop icon present on the top of the screen and search page. The water drop icon appears automatically, you don't have to go in search of it. So this Holi you can also celebrate the festival with a bit of digital touch. Also, don't forget to share your 'Holi screens' using the hashtag #HappyHoli.