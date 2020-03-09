Holi 2020: Childhood Memories of Celebrating the Festival of Colours That Always Makes it a Special Occasion

Holi 2020 celebrations (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you feeling the spirit of Holi 2020? The festival of colours this time brings with it a long holiday and are you going to be travelling somewhere? Remember, back in the days when most of us were in our schools and colleges, would await this day so much! Holi is one festival which let us kids get messy and dirty as we wanted to be. At other times, soiling a t-shirt meant getting scolded from mother, but Holi was a day when we went all out in competing who has more colours on their face and body. Today, with all the pollution and after-effects of artificial colours, the ban on using water and celebrations turning into more of commercial events, Holi celebrations somewhat lose their charm. Plus, with the fear of Coronavirus now looming in the country, the celebrations of Rang Panchami will, of course, be toned down. And while that's the necessity of the situation, we look at some childhood memories of celebrating the festival of colours and regain the spirit this Holi 2020. Holi 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Rang Panchami Greetings and Photos to Send Wishes on Holika Dahan.

Searching For What Clothes to Wear

The Rang Panchami celebrations meant immersing completely in waters and colours. So spoiling clothes was the norm. The previous night was all about bugging mom with what clothes you should wear the next day.

Going to Stores to Shop For Colours

All shops would place out boxes of gulaal and colours. Before meeting your friends, you had to go to the stores and pick your favourite colours. Choosing these colours was a tough decision. Don't you miss it sometimes, or do you still go to the stores with the same enthusiasm?

Balloon Fights

Did you have the rivalry between the children of other building/colony? It meant no less than a war for us, to keep the water balloons ready in case there'd be an 'attack.' And the chaos that followed...

Breaking the Pichkari

This was one of the most annoying part of playing with pichkari (water gun). After a few uses, the handle of the gun would latch out of the section and we as children were not able to fix it. And then we had to ask our friends or parents to attach it back.

Hiding and Playing Pranks

As children, Holi celebrations began a week in advance for us, where we used to hide on terraces or balconies and splash oncoming people with water and water balloons. It irritated them but then "Bura Na Mano Holi Hai" was the defence.

Gorging on Special Sweets

The festival of Holi meant the preparation of special sweets like Puran Poli and Gujiya. Although, the sweets are made today, we miss the times when we came home tired after playing so much and then gorging on them.

Dancing to Holi Songs

Until a few years ago, we had some really great Holi songs and as kids even if we did not get the entire meaning, we loved dancing to them. Honestly, no Bollywood Holi song these days can make up for the songs that we had before.

Can you think of some more similar things which defined the spirit of Holi for us? The festival of colours will remain special for us, where we knew the limits of play and pranked with innocence. The festival remains to be a memory of messier yet beautiful days.