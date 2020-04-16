Google Pay Announces ‘Stay at Home’ Stamps Offer; Here’s How You Can Earn Rs 101 on Recharge & Bill Payments

Google Pay (Photo Credits: Google Pay)

As the coronavirus has spread worldwide, people have stopped using cash & switched to digital payment options. Google Pay has become one of the top digital payment apps due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Last year, Google Pay hooked everyone to their Diwali campaign by launching 'Stamps Wali Diwali' in which participated users stood a chance to win Rs 251 on collecting five stamps. The company now has announced stay at Home' offer, similar to Diwali Campaign in which G-Pay users can stand a chance to win Rs 101 by collecting 3 stamps. Here's how you can avail of this offer. Google Pay Launches Nearby Spot to Help Users Find Local Stores Selling Essentials.

There are 3 different stamps to collect and they can be collected in any order. Now the next question which pops up is 'How can I Collect stamps?', Well here's how this works. Open the G-Pay App, tap on 'Rs 101 Stay at Home Stamps' under offers section. There are 3 methods to collect each of the 3 available stamps. To earn the 'Mobile' stamp, users will have to make a mobile payment of at least Rs 199 on Google Pay. French Regulator Orders Google Pay Copyright Fees to Media Groups.

To earn the 'Electricity' stamp, users can make an electricity bill payment of at least Rs 199 on G-Pay & to earn 'Internet' stamp, users will have to make a landline or broadband payment of at least Rs 199 Via Google Pay. After collecting all the stamps, users will earn a guaranteed reward of Rs 101 & can earn a maximum of 1 cashback reward during the offer period. If users don't see their earned stamps in the G-Pay rewards section, they will have to update their Google Pay App on the Play Store. This offer is only available on Android devices & expires on 15 May 2020.