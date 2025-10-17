Pune, October 16, 2025: Launched on 20 August 2025, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is Google's flagship smartphone that combines a larger display with powerful performance and an advanced camera system. It provides an immersive viewing experience, smooth multitasking, and professional-grade photography, all wrapped in a premium and durable design.

Buying the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is now easier than ever. With Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv, you can bring home the mobile without paying the full price upfront. Flexible repayment plans, quick approvals, and zero down payment options on select models make upgrading to Google’s newest mobiles simple and stress-free.

Why the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL stands out

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL represents the pinnacle of Google’s smartphone technology, combining cutting-edge hardware with intelligent software to deliver a seamless and powerful user experience. It offers a large, vibrant display perfect for immersive media consumption and productivity. The advanced camera system leverages Google’s renowned computational photography for stunning images. Powered by the latest Tensor G5 chip and ample RAM, it handles demanding tasks effortlessly. Here is a detailed description of why Google Pixel 10 Pro XL maybe one of the best phones in the smartphone market:

Stunning and immersive display

The display on the Pixel 10 Pro XL is designed to deliver vibrant, sharp, and smooth visuals that enhance all types of content from videos to gaming. It includes an adaptive refresh rate for energy efficiency and protective glass that guards against wear and damage.

6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel

Resolution: 1344 x 2992 pixels

Adaptive refresh rate: 1Hz to 120Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

20:9 aspect ratio

Peak brightness: 3,300 nits

Powerful performance with Tensor G5

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro XL leverages advanced processing power and ample memory to provide snappy multitasking and smooth user experience. Google's latest AI-driven chip optimises performance while enhancing battery life.

Google Tensor G5 chipset

Octa-core CPU (3.4 GHz + 2.85 GHz + 2.4 GHz configuration)

16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Up to 1TB UFS 3.1 storage options

Runs on Android 16

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Pro-level camera system

Pixel 10 Pro XL features a professional-grade camera setup with multiple lenses to capture detailed and vibrant photos. Computational photography further enhances image quality, and video recording supports high resolutions and stabilisation.

Triple rear cameras: 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto

Telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 100x Pro Res Zoom

42MP front-facing camera

4K video recording support

Optical and electronic image stabilisation

Long-lasting battery and fast charging

The device uses a large battery configured for long-lasting use supported by fast wired and wireless charging options. Smart power management further extends battery life.

5200 mAh battery capacity

45W wired fast charging

25W Pixelsnap Qi2 wireless charging

Estimated 24+ hours battery life

Comprehensive security and connectivity

Enhanced security at hardware and software levels protects user data while incorporating the latest communication standards for seamless connectivity.

Titan M2 security chip

7 years of OS and security updates

5G connectivity support

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

USB Type-C port

These key specs make the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL a comprehensive flagship, designed to meet the demands of power users who want the best display, performance, camera, and security in one package.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL – How is it priced

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is positioned as a premium flagship smartphone with competitive pricing to match its top-tier features. It is available in multiple storage and RAM variants catering to different user needs, while maintaining a strong value proposition compared to other flagship models.

16GB RAM + 256GB Storage : Rs. 1,24,999*

: Rs. 1,24,999* Available in multiple colour options: Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian

The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator can be used to plan your purchase efficiently, helping you explore EMIs, down payments, and overall savings on this premium device.

*Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change. Kindly visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store for the latest pricing.

Why use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

Using the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator during purchase planning can smoothly guide your budget by providing exact EMI breakups and helping you seize available offers. This tool ensures you get the best price and manageable repayment plans for owning this flagship.

Why you should buy from Bajaj Finserv partner stores

With access to over 1.5 lakh Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India, buying the latest Google on EMIs is simple and affordable.

Easy EMIs: Break the cost into small, pocket-friendly monthly instalments

Zero down payment: Available on select products

Maha Bachat Savings calculator: Combine brand, dealer, and EMI offers to see total savings instantly

Flexible tenures: Choose a repayment plan that suits your budget, from 3 to 60 months

Quick approval: Get instant loan approval with minimal paperwork

