Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Users Reportedly Facing Camera Issues After Software Update

Google Pixel Representation Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Various Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users are reportedly bugged by a major camera failure issue, that surfaced immediately after the recent updates received on the smartphones. The users said they are not only facing problems with capturing an image but also have difficulty in viewing the photos shot in the application. The users complained that the camera UI shows up briefly; however, the viewfinder remains just pitch black. On the other hand, some user reported that they are facing issues with the rear camera sensor, while the front-facing selfie camera is functioning properly. Huawei Might Not Use Google Mobile Services For Its Future Smartphones; Says Huawei Executive.

As per the report from Android Police, the users claimed that the issues couldn’t be resolved by resetting the application, rolling back to the previous OS version, or factory resetting the phone. Additionally, the users are encountering the same issue with any app that uses a phone camera such as WhatsApp, Instagram and others. Google Search Results for 'Coronavirus' Shows SOS Alert Info Amid Virus Outbreak in China's Wuhan.

It is important to note that this is not the first occasion wherein the Pixel users are facing issues with the camera. Previously, the problems with Google Pixel 2 phones started surfacing immediately after the Android 10 OS update, which was rolled out last year. Notably, the exact cause for the camera issue is still not known. The report further highlighted that most of the cases surfaced post a specific OS update.